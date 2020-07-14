Indian rupee slips down against UAE dirham, US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency the Indian rupee had slipped against the US dollar and UAE Dirham. As per market experts, the weak opening of Indian share market and strengthening of US dollar has weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the interbank forex market the Indian rupee opened at 75.33 , then lost ground and touched 75.35 against US dollar, down 16 paise over its last close. It had settled at 75.19 against the US dollar on Monday. The Indian rupee is trading at 20.53 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose % to 96.56.