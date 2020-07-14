“Lord Rama is Nepali, Real Ayodhya not in India”,says Nepal PM ; Watch Video

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli claimed that Lord Rama belongs to Nepal, not India. Nepalese media quoted Oli as saying that ‘real Ayodhya’ is in Nepal and ‘Lord Ram is Nepali, not Indian’.

“We have been oppressed a bit culturally. Facts have encroached. We still believe that we gave Sita to Indian Prince Ram. But we gave to the prince from Ayodhya, not India. Ayodhya is a village a little west to Birgunj, not the Ayodhya created now (sic),” Oli said at an event at his official residence in Baluwatar.