Rajasthan Crisis : Sachin Pilot-led Congress camp releases video of MLAs supporting him

A video of around 15 MLAs sitting together has been released by the camp of Sachin Pilot, who is at the heart of the political crisis the Congress is facing in Rajasthan. The Deputy Chief Minister, who has openly rebelled against his party, yesterday claimed he has the support of 30 MLAs and that the Ashok Gehlot government is in minority.

Though Mr Pilot is not seen in the video, some of the MLAs could be seen facing the camera. Mr Pilot’s team has not disclosed the location where it was shot.

Haryana: Rajasthan Congress MLAs Inder Raj Gurjar, PR Meena, GR Khatana, and Harish Meena among others, at a hotel in Manesar. (Video released from Sachin Pilot's office of MLAs supporting him) pic.twitter.com/IHToT5tkiR — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

The Congress initially said Mr Pilot has the support of 16 MLAs. This evening, they revised the figure to 10 or 12.

12 Congress MLAs were missing from a meeting held in Jaipur by Mr Gehlot. After the meeting, the Congress estimated that Mr Gehlot’s government has the support of 106 MLAs.

While the number means a majority in the 200-member state assembly, it is a comedown from the 117 it had earlier.

Soon after, the party moved the MLAs to a resort to keep them out of the reach of the BJP, which it claimed, is trying bribe MLAs and engineer defections.

Mr Pilot’s aides have not denied a dialogue with the BJP, though they said the negotiations are not active. Mr Pilot, however, denied reports of an impending switch.

The BJP, which formed governments in states like Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh following largescale defections, has denied that any talks with Mr Pilot have taken place.