Saudi Arabia makes important announcement

Saudi government has announced an important decision. The Saudi government has decided to perform the Eid Al Adha prayers inside mosques, excluding outdoor places. The decision was taken aiming at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus. The decision was announced by the Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs and Call Abdulatif Bin Abdulaziz Al Sheikh .

The minister has issued a circular to the ministry’s branches, stressing the importance of preparing mosques across the kingdom to receive worshippers to offer the Eid prayers.

The prayers, offered on the morning of the first day of the holy occasion, will not be allowed in open prayer sites “in view of exceptional circumstances”, the circular said.