China uses Pakistan as their strategic move against India

Pakistan and China are teaming up against India in the border conflict. Both the countries which are in an alliance against India are now trying to disturb India by opening two war fronts in their borders.

As per reports, Pakistan is part of the bigger strategic move that China is making to subdue India, settle the border dispute to its advantage, push India to accept its hegemony in the region and stay away from a possible US-led anti-China alliance.

Pakistan will synchronize its actions with that of China, on the border and within Jammu and Kashmir, to engage as many Indian troops as possible. Pakistan will keep the LoC alive by continued shelling and by stepping up infiltration. This will leave little scope for any possibility of thinning of troops from the border and from the anti-infiltration grid.

The Indian China border issue in Ladakh has come to an end as China has withdrew its forces from the area after having meetings with the Indian commanders.