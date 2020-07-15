Chinese government denied burial to soldiers killed in Galwan clash

In a desperate bid to hide its casualties in the Galwan Valley clashes, China has reportedly denied burials and in-person funerals for soldiers killed in the face-off with Indian troops last month. According to a US News report, citing an intelligence assessment, the Chinese Communist Party government has been pressurising families of soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clashes to refrain from conducting burials and holding in-person funerals for them.

“The Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs has told families of those who died in the Galwan Valley clash that they must forgo traditional burial ceremonies and cremate the soldiers’ remains and that any funeral services should be conducted remotely, not in person,” the report said.

Both India and China suffered casualties in the deadly Galwan Valley clashes on June 15. While India accepted that 20 of its soldiers were killed in the line of duty and over 70 others sustained injures, the Chinese side remained tight-lipped and didn’t acknowledged its casualties.