Coronavirus : Govt announces appreciation money for plasma donors

Government on Wednesday announced that an incentive of Rs 5,000 would be given to people who have recovered from the coronavirus infection and are willing to donate plasma to help cure other COVID-19 patients in Karnataka..

Highlighting that 17,390 people have recovered in the state out of which 4,992 are in Bengaluru, medical education minister K Sudhakar appealed to the recovered patients to donate plasma and save lives.

“Please don’t take it otherwise.. we have decided to give an incentive of Rs 5,000 to the donor.

Please come forward voluntarily and help the patients recover by way of donating plasma,” Sudhakar said during the daily briefing on the COVID-19 situation.

To a question on plasma therapy tried in Karnataka, Sudhakar said five patients were subjected to the therapy of which three recovered while it did not work on two patients who were already on their death bed.

“We have a proven information that for COVID patients, plasma transfusion definitely works to a greater extent.

That’s why the government has issued the order of giving an incentive of Rs 5,000,” Sudhakar told reporters.