Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE on Tuesday announced that more than 52,000 PCR tests have been conducted, revealing 375 new coronavirus cases that take the country’s infection tally to 55,573.

In its daily update on coronavirus, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said that one person has died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 335. A total of 512 infected people have made a full recovery, pushing to 46,025 the total recovered cases in the country.

The daily number of new recovered cases has surpassed the number of the daily reported cases. There are 9,548 active cases still receiving treatment.