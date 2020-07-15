Coronavirus : Karnataka MP tests positive for Covid-19

Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha member from north Karnataka’s Bidar constituency Bhagwanth Khuba on Wednesday said he tested positive for coronavirus and was in home quarantine.

“As I have been down with fever over the last couple of days, my swab sample was taken on Tuesday for testing and its result came positive. I am home quarantined, as I am asymptomatic with mild symptoms of the virus,” Khuba said.

Bidar is around 675 km north of Bengaluru in the southern state.

Samples of Khuba’s family members, including wife, three sons, maid and driver were also sent for testing and their results are due on Thursday.

“They are also in self quarantine at home, though they don’t have fever,” said Khuba in Hindi.

As the ruling party’s Humnabad MLA Rajashekhar Patil and his brother and MLC Chandrashekhar Patil also met Khuba, they too have gone into self-quarantine.

Khuba is the third elected representative from Kalyana Karnataka to contract the infection after BJP’s Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur and Congress Jerwargi MLA Ajay Singh tested positive and under treatment in Bengaluru hospitals since July 11.

Singh, son of former Congress Chief Minister Dharam Singh, tweeted that he was asymptomatic and would be in quarantine for two weeks in Bengaluru.