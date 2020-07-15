Covid-19 Updates: 602 new cases of coronavirus reported in Bahrain

602 new cases of coronavirus cases has been reported in Bahrain. In the newly diagnosed cases 351 were among expatriate workers, 234 were contacts of active cases, and 17 were travel related.

2 deaths and 654 recoveries were also reported. The death toll has reached at 111. Total recoveries has reached at 29,753. As many as 9,867 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country on July 14.

There are currently 51 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 97 cases receiving treatment. 4,163 cases are stable out of a total of 4,214 active cases.

