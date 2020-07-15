Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases reached 9,36,181 in India

As per the data revealed by the ministry of health, the total number of coronavirus cases has reached at 9,36,181 in India. In the last 24 hours 29,429 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country.

582 people were died in the country in the last 24 hours due to the infection, taking the death toll to 24,309.

Out of the total cases, 3,19,840 are currently active and 5,92,032 are cured/discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst hit state by corona with 2,67,665 cases and 10,695 fatalities. While Tamil Nadu has a tally of 1,47,324 cases and 2,099 deaths due to Covid-19. Delhi has reported a total of 1,15,346 cases and 3,446 deaths due to Covid-19.

3,20,161 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till July 14, of these 1,24,12,664 samples were tested on Tuesday.