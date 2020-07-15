Etihad Airways adds Indian cities to ‘special fare offer’

Abu Dhabi based airline company, Etihad Airways has added more destinations to special fare offer scheme. As per the new announcement of the carrier more passengers will will now be able of avail of the airline’s special fares by travelling without check-in baggage.

The ‘Deal Fare’ scheme which was earlier available only on Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt and Azerbaijan flights, will now be available on Belarus, Greece, India, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Sudan and Turkey routes as well throughout July and August 2020.

The ‘Deal Fare’ allows travellers to purchase lower fares in Economy Class if no checked baggage is required, and includes a complimentary carry-on baggage allowance of 7kg.

Etihad Guest members who purchase the ‘Deal Fare’ can continue to enjoy an additional free checked baggage allowance (Etihad Guest Silver – 10kg, Etihad Guest Gold – 15kg and Etihad Guest Platinum – 20kg).