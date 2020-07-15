Heavy Rain : IMD issues red alert in these states

According to an official bulletin, 36 lakh people have been affected in 26 districts of Assam due to floods. Of the seven dead, three died in Morigaon district, two in Barpeta and one each in Sonitpur and Golaghat districts.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that so far, 92 people have died in in flood-related incidents. Sixty-six people died in floods and 26 were killed in landslides.

In the wake of the heavy downpour in Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded the warning status from orange to red. The city has been witnessing heavy rains since Tuesday night, resulting in water logging in many areas.

Red alert has been issued for Mumbai, R K Jenamani, a scientist with the National Weather Forecasting Centre, said.

A bulletin said scattered “heavy to very heavy rainfall” with isolated “extremely heavy falls” are very likely to occur over Mumbai city, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts during the next 18 hours.

It added that due to the heavy rains, inundation of low-lying areas is expected. The rains could also lead to disruption in electricity and water supply, local traffic and road transport.