Hero launches XPulse 200 BS6 in India : Price and Features

Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of the BS6-compliant Xpulse 200 in the Indian market. The updated model has been priced at Rs 1,11,790 (ex-showroom Delhi). In comparison, the fuel-injected BS4 version of the Hero Xpulse 200 was priced at Rs 1.06 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The updated model uses a BS6-compliant 199cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor that now produces 17.8bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 16.45Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. In comparison, the fuel-injected BS4 version made 18.1bhp at 8,000rpm and 17.1Nm at 6,500rpm. The BS6 version also benefits from an oil-cooled system. The Xpulse 200 BS6 also gets a rerouted exhaust to fit a larger catalytic converter and a new bash plate.

The changes are limited to mechanical upgrades. The styling cues and feature list, on the other hand, remains unaltered. Thus, the motorcycle continues to use an LED headlight, LED taillight, Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster and a tall-set front fender. The motorcycle is available in five colours – White, Matte Green, Matte Grey, Sports Red and Panther Black.