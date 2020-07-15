Home Ministry asks paramilitary forces to ban Facebook

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked paramilitary forces to ban the use of Facebook for their troops. Troops of CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, CISF and NSG are come under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The MHA has also asked to ban Facebook for ex-servicemen of Paramilitary forces as they remain in touch with armed forces.

The Home Ministry has sent an email regarding the banning of foreign apps in Central Armed Police forces (CAPFs).

According to ANI report, Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy said in an e-mail that Facebook should be banned in CAPFs & for ex-servicemen too because they are generally in touch with armed forces. Ideally, India should have its own apps like Facebook & Instagram.

Last week, Indian Army also banned 89 foreign applications including Facebook, Instagram and ordered its personnel to delete their accounts from these 89 apps.