Rajasthan political crisis : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s video series postponed

Rahul Gandhi’s highly awaited video series on history and current affairs which was set to be launched on Twitter today has been put on hold due to political crisis in Rajasthan.

On Monday, the former Congress president took a dig at the Narendra Modi government, saying a large part of the Indian media had now been “captured by fascist interests” asserting that the narrative of lies is tearing India apart.

Saying that he will be sharing his own thoughts with people through videos, Gandhi, in a series of tweets, said: “Today, a large part of the Indian news media has been captured by fascist interests. A hate-filled narrative is being spread by television channels, WhatsApp forwards and false news.”