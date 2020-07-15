Reliance Jio launches ‘Jio Glass’ mixed reality headset

Reliance Industries Limited announced the launch of Jio Glass – the mixed reality headset that allows three-dimensional interactions and to watch holographic content.

According to the reports, the new tech-gadget is aimed at enhancing the virtual space by making it more interactive using 3D views, holographic content and even normal video conferencing features.

Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, the board directors of Reliance Jio, tried the holographic video call during the session on Wednesday where the 3D image of Akash Ambani chatted with her sister in 2D format.

Reportedly, the Jio Glass, which is designed by Jio Platforms’ Tesseract subsidiary, weighs just 75gms and comes with personalized audio. The company will provide a simple cable that can be attached to the smartphone in order to access different use case scenarios to access content on a particular device.

According to Reliance Industries, Jio Glass will get support from 25 apps for now. The Glass can be used for educational purposes using holographic content. Jio Glass can use 3D avatars to make interactions better in the virtual world. The company will also allow designed discussions by sharing 3D holograms.

The glasses reportedly come with support for spatial and directional XR sound system that runs all audio formats without any wired attachments. The headset also has a high-resolution display, and there are vents in the frame for heat dissipation.