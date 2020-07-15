DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

State government misleads people about the coronavirus situation the state: Doctor makes shocking revelation against state government: Video

Jul 15, 2020, 01:10 pm IST

A doctor working with Sagar Dutta Hospital at Kamarhati in Kolkata has accused that the West Bengal state government is misleading the people of West Bengal by publishing inaccurate data about the  coronavirus situation in the state.In an interview given to ABP News he said that the claims made by the West Bengal government about the medical facilities are misleading.

Calling the situation of West Bengal grim and saddening, doctor Gupta says that there are several discrepancies in the facts and figure being stated by the government on its health website. The doctor reveals that though the state website says that the facility has 500 beds to treat coronavirus patients, until now, Sagar Dutta Medical College does not have 500 beds as required in a Covid-19 hospital. Instead, the facility has been made functional with merely 80 beds. Moreover, the hospital does not even have a critical care unit to treat serious coronavirus patients, reveals doctor Gupta.

BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar took to Twitter to share a snippet of an interview of a WB doctor on ABP News.

 

 

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close