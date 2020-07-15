State government misleads people about the coronavirus situation the state: Doctor makes shocking revelation against state government: Video

A doctor working with Sagar Dutta Hospital at Kamarhati in Kolkata has accused that the West Bengal state government is misleading the people of West Bengal by publishing inaccurate data about the coronavirus situation in the state.In an interview given to ABP News he said that the claims made by the West Bengal government about the medical facilities are misleading.

Calling the situation of West Bengal grim and saddening, doctor Gupta says that there are several discrepancies in the facts and figure being stated by the government on its health website. The doctor reveals that though the state website says that the facility has 500 beds to treat coronavirus patients, until now, Sagar Dutta Medical College does not have 500 beds as required in a Covid-19 hospital. Instead, the facility has been made functional with merely 80 beds. Moreover, the hospital does not even have a critical care unit to treat serious coronavirus patients, reveals doctor Gupta.

Doctors are coming forward to expose the fake and misleading Corona bulletin released by Bengal Govt. Mamata Govt is lying to the people about the health infrastructural and cases in the state. Here them revealing the truth. pic.twitter.com/qqeVSX7QZT — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) July 14, 2020

BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar took to Twitter to share a snippet of an interview of a WB doctor on ABP News.