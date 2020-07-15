“ Wage Jihad in Kashmir for its independence, Pakistan Army will support you”: Pakistani lawmaker makes provocative speech against India : Video

A Pakistan senator has come with a provocative speech against India by asking people to wage jihad in India and Afghanistan. A video clip of Pakistani Senator Muhammad Ali Saif has gone viral in the social media. He made this speech at Pakistan senate.

“For the sake of Allah and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), please read History. Wage Jihad in Kashmir for its independence, Pakistan Army will support you. Wage Jihad in Afghanistan, nobody is stopping you,” said he. “Pick up the gun, fight in Afghanistan and Pakistan army will stand behind you,” he added.