WhatsApp down worldwide: Users report connection issues

WhatsApp saw an outage in India and across the world in the early hours of Wednesday with thousands of users reporting glitches in the popular end to end encrypted application.

According to Down Detector, which monitors and offers real-time status and outage information, users started reporting problems since 1:32 AM.

Most users (72 per cent) reported issues of connection, sending or receiving messages as well as log-in problems.

Many of the over 1.5 billion users, both on Android and iOS, were unable to log into the app. The reason behind the snag is yet to be announced by the company.

On various social media including Twitter, users took to post about the problems they were facing with the popular cross-platform messaging application.

“Has anyone Noticed that WhatsApp is down… Or is it just me…” wrote a user on Twitter.

Another tweeted, “WhatsApp is down even after uninstalling, reinstalling and rebooting my phone.”

“I”m coming onto Twitter to confirm if whatsapp is truly down #WhatsApp,” wrote another user.

#whatsappdown soon began to trend on Twitter.

Downdetector.com had users from Sri Lanka, Peru, London, New Delhi, New York, Brazi, Netherlands, Germany, Egypt, Colmbia, Kazakhstan, Sweden, Romania, Trinidad & Tobago, Ireland etc reporting the outage.