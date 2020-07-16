Actress Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in her latest photoshoot : See Pics

Actress Priyanka Chopra rules over millions of hearts. Priyanka Chopra leaves no stone unturned to reveal her beauty, such looks leave a life long imprint on fans. Priyanka Chopra was born on 18 July 1982 in Jamshedpur.

PC was awarded as Miss World in the year 2000. Priyanka Chopra is considered the highest-paid female celebrity in India. After winning the title of Miss World, Priyanka got opportunities to work in films from many places, be it Hollywood, Tamil or Bollywood. Priyanka was supposed to make her film debut with Abbas-Mustan’s Hamraj, but it is said that due to some reasons she was dropped out of the film.

She made her debut in the year 2002 with the Tamil film ‘Thamizan’ and people liked her first film very much. Priyanka Chopra made her debut in Hindi films with ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’ and after this film she was in the headlines, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta was seen with her in this film, Priyanka Chopra has won many awards in her name, her award list also includes Filmfare and National Film Award.