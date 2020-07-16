Auto giant Maruti decides to call-back Wagon R ,Baleno and Glanza after spotting a glitch

The nations biggest car manufacturer Maruti had decided to recall its Wagon R,Baleno and the Toyota Glanza models after it detected a crucial fault in the fuel pump of vehicles. Maruti will also recall Toyota Glanza which it built in Baleno platform.Both Maruti and Toyota had issued a statement on Wednesday notifying its customers to this effect.

As per Maruti Suzuki 56,663 Wagon R(1L) cars launched in between November 15 2018 and Oct 15 2019 had a faulty fuel pump which has to be rectified. Baleno cars manufactured in between January 8 2019 and November 4, 2019 and 6500 Toyota Glanza launched in between April 2 ,2019 and October 6 ,2019 also has to be recalled and repaired.

The authorized dealers will ‘call and notify their respective customers as part of recall process’,the statement of Maruti and Toyota read.