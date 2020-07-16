Coronavirus : Cinema theaters to reopen from July 20

Cinemas will reopen in low-risk areas from July 20 in China , the country’s film administration said on Thursday.The move comes six months after the cinemas were forced to shut to contain the spread of COVID-19.

However, the resumption of services will face a series of restrictions like limited film showings to mandatory mask use.Cinema in medium-to-high risk areas, however, will remain shut.

It may be mentioned here that China has seen a sharp decline in COVID-19 case since March and hence it has progressively eased lockdown measures.Restaurants, shopping malls and even clubs have been open for months now.