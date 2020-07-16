Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE on wednesday announced that more than 48,000 PCR tests have been conducted, revealing 275 new coronavirus cases that take the country’s infection tally to 55,848.

In its daily update on coronavirus, the Ministry of Health and Prevention no patient has death from COVID-19. A total of 393 infected people have made a full recovery, pushing to 46,418 the total recovered cases in the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has tweeted on Wednesday: “Today we announce no deaths related to COVID-19 in the UAE in the last 24 hours. Our deepest gratitude to our frontline heroes and to society for their commitment to adhering to precautionary measures.”