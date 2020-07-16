Coronavirus : Man travels to Guwahati with COVID-19 positive report in pocket

A West Bengal man who travelled from Delhi to Kolkata via Guwahati was carrying his COVID-19 positive report in his pocket.

Since West Bengal has barred all flights coming in from Delhi, the man flew to Guwahati and took a flight to West Bengal from Guwahati.

On his arrival in Kolkata airport, the man insisted on being sent to a quarantine centre.

As the officials did not agree as he did not have any symptoms, he produced the COVID-19 report and said, ‘See, this is my COVID-19 result report.”

On arrival, his temperature was checked.It was normal.

But he insisted that he had a cough and so he must be sent to a quarantine centre.The officials checked his temperature again.

It was normal again, reports said.Then the man produced the result of his COVID-19 test in which he tested positive.