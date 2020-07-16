Coronavirus : State Govt bars wedding receptions amid rise in COVID19 cases

Meghalaya government on Wednesday decided to withdraw the permission given to residents to organise wedding receptions in two districts of the state — Ri-Bhoi and East Khasi Hills — with immediate effect.

Addressing the media, deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said, “Earlier, a notification was issued by the government two or three months back allowing people to have a wedding reception in their respective houses. Today, we have decided that permission will not be issued as far as reception is concerned in two districts, Ri-Bhoi and East Khasi Hills. We have decided to withdraw the permission given earlier.”

The government’s order will be effective from Wednesday.

Tynsong added that this decision was taken just for the safety and well-being of the residents of these two districts.

“We have taken this decision because major of the cases were from these two districts. This will effective from today till further order,” informed Tynsong.