Coronavirus : Two district collectors test positive for COVID19

The number of covid-19 infected cases in Tamil Nadu has reached 1,51,820, out of which 1,02,310 people have returned to their homes after recovering from covid-19. Also, treatment of 47,343 people is still going on in the hospital, while 2,167 people have died due to this deadly virus.

District Officer of Coimbatore and Kanchipuram city of Tamil Nadu test positive. for corona. Both have been admitted to the hospital after the covid-19 report came positive. On Wednesday, District Collector of Coimbatore K. Rajamani and Kanchipuram District Collector P. Ponniah test positive for corona. According to officials, now the condition of both is stable. This is the first time in Tamil Nadu when the covid-19 test of district officials has come out positive. Earlier, corona infection was confirmed in 3 ministers and several MLAs.