Man releases snake at petrol pump office,video goes viral : Watch Here

In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra’s Buldana district, a customer got angry with the workers when they refused to give him petrol in a bottle.

Driven by rage, the man released poisonous snakes inside the cabin of the gas station owner where a woman was seated. The CCTV recording shows a man releasing two poisonous cobras and a rat snake into the office where the woman was still seated on duty and close to where the snakes were thrust.

While the huge snake slithered under one of the furnitures kept inside the office, after being thrown out of a bag, the woman got up and walked out of the cabin with remarkable cool. The Twitterati were full of praises for the woman after a user shared the CCCTV footage on the micro-blogging site. One lauded, “OMG…but I admire the lady. If the things went worse, she would have captured those snakes and thrown on the face of the guy who left it inside (sic)”, while another commented, “Daring lady…(sic)”