Pakistan allows consular access for Indian officials to meet Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan has agreed to offer consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Naval officer sentenced to death by a Pak military court on charges of terrorism and espionage.The development follows India’s request for unconditional access to Jadhav ahead of the July 20 deadline to file a review petition in his case.The case which is now mediated in International Court of Justice urged Pakistan to allow Consular access to Jadhav.

New Delhi had intercepted Pak claims on ICJ that Jadhav had refused to file an appeal to review his case in the Islamabad High Court.India filed a petition before ICJ claiming Jadhav has been ‘coerced’ into not appealing against his conviction.