Rhea Chakraborty boldly reacts after getting rape and death threats from Sushant Singh Rajput fans

After getting cornered and blamed with the utmost toxicity and hatred by a section of Social media users claiming to be Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans, Rhea Chakraborthy broke her silence in the Social media writing a powerful reply note to a social media user who threatened her with rape and murder.

She replied “I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet. I was called a murderer ….I kept quiet. I was slut shamed ….I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut ?”

She also pleaded Amit Shah,the HM to take action against any one who unleashes this kind of toxicity and harassment. “Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment . I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action . ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.” Rhea added.

Closest circles of Rhea and the deceased actor had urged many times to social media users to restrain from targeting Rhea for the actors suicide and to let her “mourn in silence”.