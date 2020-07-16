DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHCinemaLatest NewsIndiaNEWScelebritiesGulfInternationalEntertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death : Actress Rhea Chakraborty requests Amit Shah to hand over case to CBI

Jul 16, 2020, 07:42 pm IST

Rhea Chakraborty, the girlfriend of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has requested that the case of Sushant’s suicide should be handed over to CBI.

In a series of tweets addressed to union home minister Amit Shah, Rhea said that she has complete faith in the government, but in the interest of justice, she requested the home minister “with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry”.

Rhea added that she only wants to know Sushant was going through what pressures that prompted him to take the extreme step.

She has also revealed that she is receiving abuses and threats on social media following the death of her boyfriend. Sharing a screenshot of threatening message calling for her rape and murder, and asking her to commit suicide, she wrote on Instagram,  “I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet I was called a murderer ….I kept quiet I was slut shamed ….I kept quiet But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide”.

 

