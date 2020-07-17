Covid-19 Update: USA registers record increase in coronavirus cases

USA, the most worst hit by coronavirus infection has once again registered a record for the seventh time this month for the number of coronavirus cases. On Thursday, around 75,000 new cases of coroanvirus has been reported in USA.

The current tally of 75,255 cases surpasses the previous record was set on Friday when cases rose by 69,070. 30 out of 50 states in the country have reported record one-day increases in cases this month.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached at 3,695,025 in USA. The number of recoveries now stand at 1,679,633 and death toll has reached at 141,118.

US state of Florida rank fourth in the world for the most new cases in a day behind the United States, Brazil and India.