AP govt converts public transport buses to mobile Covid test labs

The AP State road transport departments(APSRTC) Air Conditioned Indra buses will now go to rural and remote areas of Andhra Pradesh for conducting Covid tests.The buses are fully transformed with all the seats removed and provisions are made to collect 10 swab samples from both sides of the bus at once.

The results will be delivered with in half an hour.The buses are a full fledged mobile laboratory with equipment ranging from Swab removal tools to a computer for storing the Covid data.