BBC News spares its Asia network from 520 declared job cuts

The BBC after declaring 520 lay-offs as part of its restructuring efforts clarified that its asia network is not included in the decision.The BBC announced on Wednesday that it will be shedding 520 jobs at BBC News – That’s 70 more than the 450 announced in January. This will include senior management posts.

According to a BBC spokesperson the BBC adapted to the changed Covid norms by streaming joined bulletins from its News beat and Asian network.This was done to cope with the reduced staff strength and to keep the News up-time.The global network is how ever looking for options on modernizing News rooms to suit a reduced team strength and to effectively utilize resources for a better coverage.

Meanwhile, BBC News has made huge operational changes to keep vital news services on air. During the pandemic, the proposals were paused, and will now be implemented in stages.

Recently the Director of BBC News and Current Affairs, Fran Unsworth agreed, “Covid-19 has changed all of our ves.