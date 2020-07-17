Boycott China : Indian Railways terminates Chinese firm’s contract

Railways on Friday terminated the contract of a Chinese firm for signaling and telecommunication work on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor due to “poor progress”, an official said.

The work was to be executed on a 417-km section of the corridor between Kanpur and Mughalsarai.

“The termination letter was issued today,” Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL)’s Managing Director Anurag Sachan said.

The DFCCIL is the implementing agency for the project.He said the termination letter was issued after a 14-day notice to the Beijing National Railway Research and Design Institute of Signal and Communication Group, which had bagged the Rs 471-crore contract in 2016.

The process to oust the Chinese firm from the project had started as early as in January 2019 as it had failed to complete its work within the given timeframe, officials had earlier said.

The firm had by only managed to finish 20 percent of the work by then, they said.