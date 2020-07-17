Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down

In the commodity market the price of gold has slipped down. In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has slipped by Rs. 40 and reached at Rs.37,960 per 8 gram. Price of gold was slipped by Rs. 5 to Rs.4745 per gram.

On Multi Commodity Exchange(MCX), August gold futures were up 0.04% to Rs. 48,753 per 10 gram after falling 0.75% in the previous session. Silver prices today dropped 0.7% to Rs. 52,257 per kg.

In international markets, gold prices were flat. Spot gold was priced at US dollar 1,797.24 per ounce. Among other precious metals, platinum was steady at US dollar 824.27 and silver rose 0.1% to US dollar 19.19.