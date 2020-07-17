DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulfInternational

Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

Jul 17, 2020, 06:56 am IST

UAE Ministry of Health and prevention has announced 281 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The country has also reported 994 recoveries while zero deaths were announced.

The UAE has been reporting zero deaths for the last three days while the recoveries were steadily on the rise.
The country currently has 8,382 active cases while the total number of recoveries so far is at 47,412.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close