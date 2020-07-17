Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 293 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1036 recoveries.The new cases were detected through additional 48,000 tests.

MoHAP also reported two new deaths today, taking the tally to 337.

The total number of cases as on July 17 stands at 56,422, while total recoveries are 48,488.

UAE leaders and authorities have applauded health workers for the rise in recoveries, resulting in the closure of several field hospitals across the country – as well as many hospitals being declared Covid-free after all recovered patients were discharged.