Coronavirus : Number of COVID19 confirmed cases in India cross 1million mark

The total confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in India crossed the one million mark, nearly 170 days after the first case was registered on January 30 in Kerala.

India now has the third highest number of confirmed cases, behind the U.S.’s close to 3.5 million and Brazil’s 1.97 million cases.

On Thursday, 34,424 infections were registered, along with 676 deaths, to take the overall death toll to 25,619, the eighth highest in the world.

Maharashtra registered yet another new high in total cases — 8,641 and 266 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu’s 4,549 cases and 69 deaths. Karnataka registered its highest-ever spike — 4,169 cases and 104 deaths with overall cases reaching 51,422, the fourth highest in the country.

Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh also registered daily highs — 2,593 and 2,058 cases, along with 40 and 34 deaths, respectively. While Andhra Pradesh is among States with the highest test rates (22,812 tests among a million people), U.P. remains among those with low test rates (5,473 per million).

The relatively high increase in the daily cases on Thursday was also due to the highest number of samples tested in a day — 3,26,826 with the positivity rate yet again crossing 10%. Cases were also doubling every 21 days in India, the fastest such rate among countries with the highest case load in the world.