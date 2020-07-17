Covid-19 Updates: 14-day lockdown imposed in four districts from today evening

Odisha state government has imposed a 14-day lockdown in four districts and a a municipal corporation. The lockdown was imposed as the number of coronavirus cases are increasing in the state. The lockdown will come into effect from Friday evening and will end on July 31 midnight.

The lockdown will be imposed in the districts of Ganjam, Khorda, Cuttack and Jajpur and Rourkela Municipal Corporation in Sundargarh district. The state government informed that aggressive surveillance, testing, tracing, isolation and treatment will be taken during the lockdown.

Around 66% of caseload have been reported from the four districts and 90% of cases in Sundargarh district from the Rourkela Municipal Corporation.

During this lockdown, all shops and commercial establishments, offices and institutions shall remain closed. However, essential services would be allowed during the lockdown while some offices of central and state governments would be allowed to function.