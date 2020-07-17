Covid-19 Updates: UAE updated coronavirus situation in the country

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. As per the ministry data the total number of coronavirus patients has reached at 56,129. The total recovered cases has reached at 47,412. The death toll stands at 335.
On Thursday 281 new cases of coronavirus infection and 994 recoveries. No deaths has been reported in UAE on Thursday. 48,000 additional Covid-19 tests has been conducted in UAE in last 24 hours.
The new cases were detected through additional tests.
