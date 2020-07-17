Forex market: Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham

in the forex market the domestic currency the Indian rupee had surged against US dollar. As per the market experts, the positive opening of Indian share market and weakening of US dollar has supported the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee slipped 7 paise to 75.25 against US dollar in opening trade, but soon recouped the losses amid high volatility and touched 75.13 against the US dollar, gaining 5 paise over its previous close. It had settled at 75.18 against the US dollar on Thursday.

Indian rupee is trading at 20.42 against the UAE dirham

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09% to 96.25.