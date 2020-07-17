Hardik Pandya shares cute ‘Family’ pic with Natasha Stankovic

One of the most active cricket stars on social media, Hardik Pandya is fully enjoying quality family time in lock-down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hardik Pandya took to Instagram on Friday to share an adorable picture with his fiancee Natasa Stankovic and their dogs. “Family,” Hardik Pandya captioned the image while tagging their stylists and photographer.

Soon after the 26-year-old all-rounder shared the photo on Instagram, fans flooded the post with heart-warming messages for the couple.Natasha Stankovic is a Serbian actress and model who dated Hardik. The couple announced the news about their engagement via an Instagram post on January 1.

In the picture Natasha Stankovic is seen lying on Hardik’s lap spotting a baby bump.The couple revealed that they are expecting a baby last month.