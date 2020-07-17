Madrasa cleric booked for raping a minor girl multiple times

A case was reportedly filed against a 40-year-old Madrassa teacher, Samsuddin Haji Suleman Jat, for raping a 19-year-old girl on four different occasions when she was a minor. The incident took place in Dhoro village of Nakhatrana taluka in Kutch district of Gujarat.

As per report , the accused had first raped the victim in 2015. Samsuddin had asked her to wash his clothes. Following that, he raped the victim in the bathroom and threatened to defame and even murder her if she complained about the incident to anyone else. “The Maulana immediately came from behind and raped me. He also threatened me not to disclose anything about the incident or else he would tarnish my character,” the victim was quoted as saying.

The victim who had recently married in December 2019 was encouraged by her husband to file a rape complaint against Samsuddin at the Nara police station. As per the report, the victim was sent to the madarsa to learn Urdu and Arabic when she was 15. While she failed to remember the dates, she was able to recollect the years during which the heinous crime was committed.