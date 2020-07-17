Police looking for a 10 year old boy for bank robbery in MP

The Madhya Pradesh police is on the look-out of a 10 year old boy who broke in to a bank and looted 10 Lakh rupees- all in just 30 sec.The incident happened in a Co-operative bank in Jawad region of Neemuch district of MP.

When the bank was at the rush hour around 11 AM,a boy calmly walked in to the bank and went inside the cashiers cubicle.He was not noticed by any one as he stood behind the table and emptied the bundles of cash and neatly tidied them on to his bag.With in 30 sec he filled the bag and left the premises.Only when he started running after passing the gate the security guard felt suspicious and followed him,but the boy managed to leave him behind.

The whole incident came to light after the CCTV footage was inspected. Several suspects have been taken into custody and are being questioned, local police said.