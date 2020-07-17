Rajasthan political crisis: Vetaran BJP leaders on pin point, Vasundhara Raje mum after audio leak

In Rajasthan,the audio on bargaining of MLAs has created an explosive political stir. Congress has filed a case against Union Minister Gajendrasingh Shekhawat alleging horse-trade after the audio clip was released. Veteran BJP leader and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje has been silent on the issue from the beginning.

Her silence is still intact after the audio leak. Hanuman Beniwal, leader of BJP’s ally Ralopa, on Wednesday accused Vasundhara of shielding the Gehlot government. The Rajesh Pilot faction also accused Vasundhara Raje of saving the Gehlot government to keep her-self safe from the horse-trading allegations of Congress.

Vasundhara has not yet responded to the allegations. After the CM Gehlot waged an aggressive move against the bargaining of his party’s MLAs, questions are now pointed against the Rajasthan BJP.In this situation, as a senior leader, Vasundhara should have come to the defense of the party. But that did not happen.Vasundhara has been in Dhaulpur for the last few days. She was scheduled to attend a BJP meeting in Jaipur on Tuesday. But as per sources she cancelled the meet. Party leaders then said they would attend the meeting on Wednesday but she did not come to Jaipur that day either.

Out of 72 BJP MLAs in the region, more than 45 are considered staunch supporters of Vasundhara Raje. Modi and Shah offered to take Vasundhara Raje to the Center but they refused. They want to stay in Rajasthan. Hanuman Beniwal who finds mention in the audio clip is also considered close to a top BJP leader.