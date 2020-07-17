Saleems centuries old Adhyatma Ramayana in spot-light as the state observes ‘Ramayana masam’

A very rare centuries old copy of Adhyatma Ramayana scribed in leaf pamphlets with ezhuthani-a sharp metal pen used for writing in ancient days is again in spot-light as the state of Kerala enters karkkidakam.The month of Karkkidakam in Saka Calendar is observed as ‘Ramayana masam’ and Adhyatma Ramayanam the malayalam version of Ramayana is recited traditionally by Hindus.

This rare copy of Ramayana is also special in that it is safe-guarded by a Muslim ,Salim Padavanna residing near to Mancheri town.Saleem was gifted this rare copy of Ramayana by PR Gopala Menon a relic keeper from Thrissur.

The copy of Ramayana is of 15 inch length and 2.5 inch wide and has 200 pages.Ramayanam which literally means the Journey of Lord Rama has 7 sections namely Bala Kandham,Ayodhya Kandham,Aaranya Kandham,Kishkindha Kandham,Sundara Kandham,Yudha Kandham and Uthara Kandham and consists of 20,000 shlokas(versus).