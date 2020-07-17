Samsung launches budget smartphone Galaxy M01s in India : Price and Features

Smartphone maker Samsung has just launched its latest Galaxy M series device in the Indian market. As part of the launch, the company shared the details, pricing, and availability for its Galaxy M01s. Taking a look at the device, it will compete with other companies in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment of devices. The company has priced the device at Rs 9,999 with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Interested buyers can head to Samsung.com, offline retail stores, and other e-commerce websites to get the smartphone.

Galaxy M01s – Specifications

Taking a look at the features of the smartphone, we get a 6.2-inch TFT display with HD+ resolution. The company has also opted for an Infinity-V style notch on the top to keep things modern. Beyond this, we also get MediaTek Helio P22 SoC along with an Octa-Core CPU. As mentioned above, the company is only selling one variant of the device with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. However, it has also added a dedicated microSD card slot in the device with support for up to 512GB capacity. Samsung may launch other RAM and storage variants for the device in the future depending on the customer demands.