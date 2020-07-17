State Government makes an important announcement regarding opening of schools

The central government has not yet given permission to open educational institutions. But in the meantime, the Haryana Government has taken an important decision regarding schools. Actually, the state government is planning to open 1 thousand new playway schools. The purpose of this step of Haryana Government is to provide good education to children between three and 6 years.

According to the extremely media report for the initial 1000 days of schooling and learning of children, the announcement of opening 1 thousand play schools was made in this year’s budget. On which a formal decision was taken in a meeting led by CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday. Education Minister Kunwar Pal was also present in this meeting. CM said, according to the Annual Status of Education Report 2019, the initial 1000 days of a child are very important in terms of his schooling and learning. Realizing this, 1000 smart playway schools will be opened in the state soon.

Apart from this, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar also ordered officers to upgrade Anganwadi centers. At present, these Anganwadi centers are being run in the premises of the Primary School. The Chief Minister has asked the officers to convert them into Smart Learning Playways. Along with this, CM has also ordered to design the curriculum of these schools through animation and audiovisual medium so that children’s learning capacity can be built.