“Terrorists planning to target Amarnath Yatra” ,says Intel Report

Indian Army said on Friday that there are inputs that terrorists are planning to target the Amarnath Yatra, but the Army has its systems in place to ensure that the annual pilgrimage goes on peacefully.

Speaking to reporters, 9 Rashtriya Rifles sector Commander, Brigadier V.S. Thakur, said that inputs suggest that terrorists are planning to target the yatra somewhere on National Highway 44.

“We have inputs that terrorists would try their best to target the yatra, but we have got our systems and resources in place to ensure that it goes on unhindered and peacefully,” he said.

He also said that Friday’s encounter in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, in which three terrorists, including a Pakistani named Waleed, were killed ahead of the commencement of the yatra, was a big success for the security forces.

“It is only befitting that this operation has been conducted successfully, which has led to the elimination of one Pakistani terrorist also, just four days before the Amarnath Yatra commences on August 21,” he said.

He said the message to local people is that thhe Army will remain committed to the peaceful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra without any hindrance of any sort.